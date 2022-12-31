Odisha: Nalco launches new product "aluminium LED cap stock'

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Navratna CPSE Nalco has launched a new downstream product - aluminium LED cap stock (Alloy AA1100) with temper H12 in coil form. The product was formally launched by Union mines secretary Vivek Bharadwaj on Thursday.

Nalco CMD Sridhar Patra said aluminium LED cap stock in Alloy AA1100 is used for manufacturing of aluminium cup, which is used as a cap in LED bulbs that acts as heat sink.

“Aluminum is an ideal choice for heat sink applications and Alloy AA1100 having higher conductivity is suitable for LED bulb cap. The new downstream product will help enhance the market share of Nalco,” he said.

