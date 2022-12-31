Home States Odisha

Odisha Samaj UAE thanks CM Naveen Patnaik for direct Bhubaneswar - Dubai flight 

They said the direct connectivity will not only help native Odias but also increase tourist traffic.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Samaj UAE thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the Odisha cabinet for fulfilling a long-standing requirement of a direct flight between Bhubaneswar and Dubai.

This is a huge relief for the 20,000 Odia families in UAE along with another 25,000 in the extended Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region as it will drastically cut down the travel time and will be of great convenience, Amiya Kumar Mishra, president of the Odisha Samaj UAE Amiya Kumar Mishra and all members said in a letter to the chief minister.

They said the direct connectivity will not only help native Odias but also increase tourist traffic. Wishing the chief minister a long life and many more years as an inspiring leader, the OSUAE assured him of full support in achieving the dream of making Odisha the number one state.

