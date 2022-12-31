Pavel Antov's death: CB records statements of cops, inspects hotel

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The second Crime Branch (CB) team probing the death of Russian lawmaker Pavel Antov and his friend Vladimir Bydanov, reached Rayagada on Friday and recorded statements from local police officials. The 12-member CB team led by DSP Saroj Kant Mahanto first went to Rayagada Town police station and questioned the inspector-in-charge there and the local sub-divisional police officer.

Later, CB officials examined the two rooms in Hotel Sai International where the Russian tourists were staying. Besides, the spot where Antov fell and died was inspected. The team also questioned the hotel staff. Sources said the investigating team is trying to ascertain the exact sequence of events that led to the death of 62-year-old Bydanov and 65-year-old Antov.

Antov had died after falling from the hotel terrace on December 24, two days after Bydanov succumbed to cardiac arrest. The duo along with a Russian couple and their travel agent from Delhi Jitendra Singh first visited Daringbadi in Kandhamal district before proceeding to Rayagada town where they checked into Hotel Sai International on December 21. The next day, Bydanov died reportedly due to excessive consumption of intoxicants.

After attending Bydanov’s cremation on December 24, Antov returned to his hotel room. In the evening, he fell from the third floor of the hotel and died. Though how he fell off the terrace has not yet been ascertained, Antov was believed to be distraught over his friend’s death. Earlier, another team of the Crime Branch had quizzed some persons in connection with the death of the two Russians.

