Home States Odisha

Retrenched officers of AML plant seek govt help in Odisha

Despite its takeover by UK-based conglomerate Liberty House Group, the AML plant at Kuanrmunda is yet to start normal operation.

Published: 31st December 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

AML PLANT

Adhunik Metaliks Ltd (AML) plant at Kuanrmunda

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Retrenched officers of Adhunik Metaliks Ltd (AML) plant at Kuanrmunda on Friday met Sundargarh collector Parag Harshad Gavali seeking the administration’s intervention in the restoration of their jobs and resumption of normal production.

Members of the AML staff and officers’ association (AMLSOA) have been staging a dharna in front of the closed plant gate after 79 officers were terminated from service on December 27.

Despite its takeover by UK-based conglomerate Liberty House Group, the AML plant at Kuanrmunda is yet to start normal operation. The AML plant was permanently closed in August 2017 on the ground of bankruptcy.

After the closure issue reached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), Kolkata, Liberty House Group owned by Sanjeev Gupta acquired the plant via an insolvency process at an offer value of Rs 410 crore. An agreement to this effect was signed in June 2020 with a fine of Rs 10 crore.

The new management partially resumed production in November 2020 with the operation of only two of the nine DRI kilns and the power plant. However, the production stopped after 100 days. Working president of AMLSOA Chitta Patra said on December 27 evening, 79 of the total 278 officers were served termination letters through e-mail.

The remaining 199 officers and 508 workers are now apprehensive of being retrenched in the coming days with the new management showing no intention to run the plant. Against the resolution of the NCLAT, the Liberty House is yet to pay the employees their salaries of 21 months, he claimed.

AMLSOA advisor and Birmitrapur municipality chairman Sandeep Mishra urged the state government to intervene in the matter and ensure the normal functioning of the AML plant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AML plant Kuanrmunda Parag Harshad Gavali
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp