Odisha records 27 warm nights in 2 winter months

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha recorded 27 warm nights between December last and January this year. So much for a cold winter.According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature was above normal by 2.5 degree Celsius or more during 16 nights in at least 75 per cent places of the State in December.

In January, the minimum temperature rose by 2.5 degree Celsius or more during 11 nights. And the night temperature fell around 2.5 degree C below normal only during five nights each in the last two months in many places.

Weather experts attributed the rise in night temperature to rainfall under the influence of the western disturbances. “Two western disturbances in December and as many in January passed over Odisha leading to rainfall and rise in night temperature,” said Scientist of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Umasankar Das.

The State received 48.7 mm rainfall in December which was 638 per cent more than the normal rainfall during the period. In January, Odisha witnessed 43.6 mm rainfall, 260 per cent more than the normal rainfall during the period. In its seasonal outlook for February, the IMD has forecast normal minimum temperature in the State.

Meanwhile, an approaching western disturbance and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal might lead to light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity in Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh Keonjhar districts, and at one or two places in the remaining districts of north Odisha on Thursday, the regional Met office said.

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is also expected at many places in northern and southern districts on Friday.Minimum temperature in the State is likely to rise by 3 to 5 degree Celsius in the next three to four days under influence of the rainfall activity, said Das.

RAINFALL DATA

December - 48.7 mm rain, 638 % more than the normal

January - 43.6 mm rain, 260 % above normal

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity in some districts on Thursday