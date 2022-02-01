STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP ups the ante, points finger at Minister

Lekhashree asked Panda to explain what public interest he saw before releasing Rs 18 lakh from his MLA LAD fund for construction of an approach road to the site.

Published: 01st February 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha BJP leader Lekhashree Samantasinghar

Odisha BJP leader Lekhashree Samantasinghar (Photo| facebook)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the Khurda district administration stopped illegal construction on land belonging to Lingaraj temple, the BJP on Monday targeted the top administration of the State for unlawful transaction of the temple land to an influential person.

The saffron party also pointed fingers at Bhubaneswar Ekamra MLA and Minister Ashok Panda for misuse of MLA local area development (LAD) fund to construct an approach road to the disputed site. “The speed at which the temple land was transferred and recorded in favour of P Kiruthika, wife of mining contractor B Prabhakaran proved that this could not be possible without the help of big guns in the State administration,” party’s State general secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar told mediapersons.
Showing records, Lekhashree said the temple land in question was recorded in favour of the Lingaraj Temple Trust Board in 1962. 

The same land was surreptitiously sold to Hrushikesh Das of Mayurbhanj district in 2007.  “Now it has come to notice that the land in dispute was transferred to P Kiruthika on November 5, 2021. Care has been taken not to show that the land belongs to Lingaraj temple during preparation of sale deed,” she said.
Sale of the temple land at a prime location near the City airport and Chief Minister’s residence is not possible without the involvement of top officials of General Administration, Revenue, Endowment, Bhubaneswar Development Authority and the local MLA who owned a big chunk of land in the same locality, the BJP leader said.

Lekhashree asked Panda to explain what public interest he saw before releasing Rs 18 lakh from his MLA LAD fund for construction of an approach road to the site. “The Minister is trying to benefit Prabhakaran and self as the proposed road will provide access to his plot and increase its value,” she alleged.
The undue favour shown by the Minister clearly establishes the fact that he is fully aware of the illegal transaction of the temple land to Prabhakaran’s wife. 

Citing a letter written by the local tehsildar to the district administration requesting imposition of Section 144 of CrPC at the disputed site, Lekhashree said this proved how powerful Prabhakaran is that the government is apprehending law and order situation for him. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Lingaraj temple Khurda district administration Ashok Panda
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp