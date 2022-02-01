BJP ups the ante, points finger at Minister

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the Khurda district administration stopped illegal construction on land belonging to Lingaraj temple, the BJP on Monday targeted the top administration of the State for unlawful transaction of the temple land to an influential person.

The saffron party also pointed fingers at Bhubaneswar Ekamra MLA and Minister Ashok Panda for misuse of MLA local area development (LAD) fund to construct an approach road to the disputed site. “The speed at which the temple land was transferred and recorded in favour of P Kiruthika, wife of mining contractor B Prabhakaran proved that this could not be possible without the help of big guns in the State administration,” party’s State general secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar told mediapersons.

Showing records, Lekhashree said the temple land in question was recorded in favour of the Lingaraj Temple Trust Board in 1962.

The same land was surreptitiously sold to Hrushikesh Das of Mayurbhanj district in 2007. “Now it has come to notice that the land in dispute was transferred to P Kiruthika on November 5, 2021. Care has been taken not to show that the land belongs to Lingaraj temple during preparation of sale deed,” she said.

Sale of the temple land at a prime location near the City airport and Chief Minister’s residence is not possible without the involvement of top officials of General Administration, Revenue, Endowment, Bhubaneswar Development Authority and the local MLA who owned a big chunk of land in the same locality, the BJP leader said.

Lekhashree asked Panda to explain what public interest he saw before releasing Rs 18 lakh from his MLA LAD fund for construction of an approach road to the site. “The Minister is trying to benefit Prabhakaran and self as the proposed road will provide access to his plot and increase its value,” she alleged.

The undue favour shown by the Minister clearly establishes the fact that he is fully aware of the illegal transaction of the temple land to Prabhakaran’s wife.

Citing a letter written by the local tehsildar to the district administration requesting imposition of Section 144 of CrPC at the disputed site, Lekhashree said this proved how powerful Prabhakaran is that the government is apprehending law and order situation for him.