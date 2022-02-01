STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

A chaiwala of Dharmasala block in race for Zilla Parishad seat

The tea seller hardly has any money to spend on poll campaigns and is visiting people at their doorsteps to seek their votes.

Published: 01st February 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Gangadhar Mallick selling tea at his stall in Dharmasala block. (Photo | Express)

Gangadhar Mallick selling tea at his stall in Dharmasala block. (Photo | Express)

By Amulya Pati
Express News Service

JAJPUR: A tea seller of Dharmasala block in the district has thrown his hat in the ring for the Zilla Parishad (ZP) member post in the upcoming three-tier panchayat elections.Gangadhar Mallick, popularly known as ‘Ganga chaiwala’, is contesting from ZP zone-11 on a Congress ticket. The 43-year-old candidate owns a stall at Kabata Bandha Brahmani bridge and has been selling tea there for the last 25 years to make ends meet.

This is the third time Gangadhar is trying his luck in the polls. He had successfully contested for the post of samiti member from Raichhanda panchayat in 2012. In 2017 rural polls, he tried to retain the seat but lost it by a narrow margin.Sources said many Congress workers had sought ticket to contest from ZP zone-11 seat this time, but it was this tea seller who bagged it, solely because of his popularity among the locals.

Gangadhar, a matriculate, said he decided to enter politics after witnessing sorry plight of people in his area. “There were no roads, drinking water supply and healthcare facilities in my native Barkana village a decade back. Most of the people were daily wagers. Many deserving beneficiaries were not given old age and widow pension besides ration cards to get subsidised PDS goods even after repeated requests to the then leaders. I was moved by the plight of villagers and decided to contest the rural elections,” he said.

The tea seller hardly has any money to spend on poll campaigns and is visiting people at their doorsteps to seek their votes. His friends and family are helping him meet some expenses though. “I not only enjoy the backing of Congress workers but also have full support of the people of the entire ZP zone. My wife, who is a graduate and homemaker, is helping me make poll strategies and manage campaigning,” he informed.
Gangadhar said he is confident of winning the election and promised to develop all 130 wards coming under the ZP zone if elected. Zone-11 consists of nine gram panchayats with around 32,000 voters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmasala block Zilla Parishad ZP Three-tier panchayat elections
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp