Covid-hit priests hope to make up for losses 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Hit by the pandemic, pujaris and maulavis across the district are hoping to make up for their loss of livelihood during the upcoming panchayat polls with candidates thronging temples and mosques to seek blessings.

With the polls inching closer, candidates for zilla parishad, sarpanch and panchayat samiti member posts have not only intensified door-to-door campaigning but are also visiting temples and mosques where rituals cost anything between Rs 500 and Rs 4,000. While most of the candidates offer gua (areca nuts) and perform yajna, the others light ‘Akhanda Deepa’ (eternal lamp) wishing for victory in the elections.

The candidates are paying the priests lumpsum amounts for performing the rituals till the end of the elections. “The candidates pay Rs 500-Rs 1,000 for offering gua and Rs 3,000-Rs 4,000 for lighting the akhanda deepa at the temples. Some of them also donate for development of the religious places,” said Jashobant Padhi, a priest of Nilakantheswar temple at Paschimakhanda Bhola.

Another priest said he and others like him have been sitting idle for the last two-and-a-half years due to closure of temples to prevent the spread of Covid-19. “Now we are making good money and hope to make up for the losses sustained during the pandemic,” he said.

Similarly, candidates from the minority community are visiting mosques and paying the maulvis to pray for their victory. As many as 14,256 candidates are in fray for 46 zilla parishad seats, 373 sarpanch and panchyat samiti member seats and 5,703 ward member posts in 14 blocks across the district.