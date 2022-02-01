Curbs eased but no decision on school reopening

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid a gradual fall in the daily infection count, the State government on Monday eased the Covid-19 guidelines for the month of February. While night curfew has been relaxed, home delivery of food and other essentials are now allowed during the restricted period too.There is, however, no word on reopening of schools and colleges and relaxation of crowd limit on weddings and other social functions.

As per the order of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena, night curfew will now be in effect from 10 pm to 5 am every day against the previous timing of 9 pm to 5 am. Curfew restrictions do not apply to home delivery of food, grocery, vegetables, meat and milk by producers, agencies, restaurants and food aggregators.

The SRC said shops, markets, malls, shopping complexes as well as cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums and assembly halls will remain open from 5 am to 10 pm.

Festivals such as Sawaswati Puja, Magha Saptami and Magha Purnima in the month will be observed with strict compliance to Covid safety norms.

Saraswati Puja will be observed in temples and religious places without participation of devotees, while it will be allowed in educational institutions with participation of a limited number of students and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour. The SRC, however, clarified that the puja will not be allowed in public places. People conducting Saraswati puja at home have also been advised to follow Covid norms and avoid mass gathering.

Large congregations at river banks, ghats, sea shore and other water bodies will not be allowed on the occasion of Magha Saptami and Magha Purnima. Rituals related to these festivals will be allowed inside the temples but without participation of the devotees.Neither community feasts nor cultural and musical programmes associated with Saraswati Puja and other festivals will be allowed.

The SRC has also allowed functioning of the government and private offices with 100 per cent staff. Guidelines and SOP in this regard will be issued by the General Administration department soon. But virtual meetings and training will be encouraged to check transmission of the virus.