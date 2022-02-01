STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dhinkia protests: HC to hear PILs on February 16

The bench expected the petitioners to file by then their rejoinders to the counter affidavit filed by Jagatsinghpur Collector. 

Published: 01st February 2022

Orissa High Court.

Orissa High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday fixed February 16 as the date for analogous hearing on the three PILs seeking protection of human rights of people protesting the proposed Jindal Steel Works (JSW) plant in Dhinkia of Jagatsinghpur district.

A division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK Patnaik  fixed the date after the Collector of Jagatsinghpur filed a status report on the situation in Dhinkia area. The bench expected the petitioners to file by then their rejoinders to the counter affidavit filed by Jagatsinghpur Collector. 

On December 20, the court had sought a status report about the availability of essential commodities and medical facilities for the villagers of Dhinkia and nearby villages in the context of allegations relating to lathi charge on protestors on December 14, 2021. The court had also sought steps taken to maintain law and order in the area in question.

JSW Ltd has planned to construct a 13.2 million tonne per annum (MTPA) steel plant in Dhinkia. Land acquisition and some other initial work is needed before the plant can start operations. But people of the area are opposing it.

The three petitions which the court had taken up for analogous hearing challenged the high-handedness of the police against the protestors and sought direction to the authorities to withdraw force from Dhinkia panchayat and also withdraw all fake cases against the villagers who are protesting the alleged attempt to forcefully acquire their land.

