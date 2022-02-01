STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Double whammy? Covid surge, poor vaccination a worry in rural Odisha

Although daily new cases are gradually declining, authorities do not want to risk the third wave. 

Published: 01st February 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

India and the world are facing a vaccine crunch since the second and third waves are rising faster than the inoculation rate.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: While low rate of hospitalisation and fewer critical cases have come as a relief during the third wave of Covid-19 in Sundargarh, the health administration is faced with the double whammy of infection surge and poor vaccination in rural pockets of the district.

Although daily new cases are gradually declining, authorities do not want to risk the third wave. 

Between January 15 and 30, the district reported 16,529 Covid cases of which rural pockets accounted for 8,618 cases (around 52 per cent).

Rourkela and three other urban pockets accounted for 48 per cent cases.

This is a marked deviation from the first and second waves when Rourkela city alone was reporting 60 to 80 per cent cases of Sundargarh. 

Sources in the Health and Family Welfare department have attributed the virus surge in rural areas to arrival of native migrants for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

They said, compared to 3,380 active cases till Monday, the hospitalisation rate was very low with total 121 patients occupying 70 general beds, 43 oxygen beds and eight on ventilator support. 

What is worrying in this trend is the vaccination lag in the interior pockets. 

ALSO READ: Fake COVID vaccination certificate racket busted in Hyderabad, four arrested

It is learnt, 1.87 lakh adult population, majority from rural pockets, was still not vaccinated till Sunday, while the gap between first and second doses is about 4.42 lakh.

The district in the third wave so far has officially reported 12 deaths with most suffering from co-morbidities and underlying health conditions.  

Sundargarh Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer (CDM&PHO) Dr SK Mishra said continuous efforts are underway to increase rural vaccination with targeted interventions to stop the infection spread. 

Meanwhile, the district administration has issued an order to administer precaution dose to election duty personnel who completed their second dose three months back.

Till now, half of about 1.15 lakh teenagers in 15-18 age group have received first dose. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID Pandemic vaccination hospitalisation third wave
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp