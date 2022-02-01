Ganjam Collector directs mandis to speed up procurement, meet target

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Following widespread resentment among farmers over tardy pace of paddy procurement in Ganjam, the district administration has directed authorities concerned to expedite the process and initiate measures to achieve the target given to mandis (market yards). Paddy procurement in the district began on December 29 last year and will end on March 31.

In a virtual meeting on Monday, Collector Vijay Amrut Kulange directed that minimum 1,000 quintal paddy should be procured per mandi. Registered farmers have been given tokens which are valid for one month. As tokens will lapse if there’s delay in procurement, Kulange asked officials to address this issue and adjust the target to ensure that maximum farmers are able to sell their produce.

He directed them to verify vendor receipts, return of bags and payment of transportation cost to farmers without delay. They must be supported to sell paddy as per date of receipt of tokens and any unresolved issue should be brought to the notice of the district administration, the Collector said.“Ganjam administration has been continuously taking steps to streamline the paddy procurement process and help the farmers sell their produce with ease.”

As per official records, a target has been given to procure over 31.79 lakh quintal paddy. However, of the 1.22 lakh registered farmers, only 45,423 (65.64 per cent) have sold their paddy as on Monday. Meanwhile, the Rushikulya Rayat Mahasabha (RRM) has blamed the administration for its callous attitude in procurement process.

Alleging irregularities due to lack of interest by authorities in charge, RRM secretary Simanchal Nahak said farmers this time suffered due to drought in the initial phase and untimely rains later, but the administration is busy with panchayat polls instead of supporting them.Civil Supplies officials connive with millers for vested interests and compensation for crop loss has still not reached farmers prompting them to opt for distress sale, Nahak alleged.

