Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana scheme: Government alleges Central neglect

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Monday criticised the Centre for neglecting Odisha over the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY) scheme. In a letter to Union Minister Giriraj Singh, State Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena accused the Centre of ignoring a promise made in May 2019 to Odisha in the aftermath of cyclonic storm Fani for approval of 1.84 lakh houses under the special PMAY-Gramin programme.

“The Centre did not pay heed to the State’s demand for synchronisation of data on its rural housing portal with ‘Awaas+’ initiative,” he said and added it approved 25.40 lakh houses to BJP-ruled Karnataka under the scheme. Synchronisation of data of the Karnakata government with ‘Awaas+; programme was allowed on January 13.

Jena requested the Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj to open the Awaas+ window to include those left out from the list of beneficiaries under the scheme. “Ignoring the repeated requests from the State will not support the cause of Odisha and will further deprive lakhs of tribal beneficiaries residing in scheduled areas of the State,” he said.

Reacting to the allegations levelled by BJD, the saffron party maintained that two of its leaders had been killed for opposing PMAY irregularities in the State. BJP general secretary Golak Mohapatra alleged that BJD has done irregularities in PMAY scheme and murdered BJP leaders who opposed them.