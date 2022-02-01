STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

NGT reschedules hearing on Mahanadi river front development to February 7   

The committee recommended prohibition on construction of art galleries, museums, etc as proposed in the CDA’s concept note.

Published: 01st February 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

TheNational Green Tribunal.(File photo | EPS)

The National Green Tribunal.(File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has once again rescheduled the hearing on the issue of Mahanadi river front development to February 7. The project has been planned on the 424 acre river bed reclaimed upstream of the Jobra barrage in Cuttack.As per NGT notification issued on Monday, a six-member special bench headed by chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel will hear the matter arising out of an application filed by city-based social activist Pradip Kumar Pattnaik.  

On December 2 last year, the NGT had initially fixed January 27, 2022 as the date for hearing the matter after taking into account the final report of the joint committee to assess the impact of the river bed reclamation project.The NGT had directed the State government to file by then a reply to the joint committee’s report which recommended prohibition of construction of permanent structures on the river 
bed. Later the matter was rescheduled for hearing on January 31.

Meanwhile, the State government has filed an affidavit seeking eight weeks time to file the reply on grounds of Covid-19 situation. In the petition, Superintending Engineer, Mahanadi Barrage Division, Cuttack, Padmalochan Behera said smooth coordination among different departments to arrive at a conclusion to file reply to the committee’s report was not possible due to the Covid situation.

ALSO READ: NGT asks 100 industrial units in Maharashtra to pay Rs 186 crore compensation for water pollution

“Though the matter has been analysed prima facie on the virtual platform, an in-depth technical analysis/study of the committee’s report is very much necessary before arriving at an appropriate conclusion. Such exercise requires more time in view of the present Covid situation”, the affidavit said.
The Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) had provided a concept note describing the construction activities proposed under the Mahanadi river front improvement project. 

The committee in the final report had observed that the reclaimed river bed comes  under flood plain zone. Therefore, construction of structures of permanent type may be prohibited and only non-permanent ones be allowed subject to strict adherence to the National Disaster Management Authorities guidelines, building codes, etc.

The committee recommended prohibition on construction of art galleries, museums, etc as proposed in the CDA’s concept note. “The construction or extension of the SCB Medical College and Hospital has neither been proposed in CDA’s note nor is it permissible as per NDMA guidelines”, the committee observed.
However, the panel expressed no reservations on construction of public infrastructure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The National Green Tribunal NGT Mahanadi river
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp