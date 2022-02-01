NGT reschedules hearing on Mahanadi river front development to February 7   

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has once again rescheduled the hearing on the issue of Mahanadi river front development to February 7. The project has been planned on the 424 acre river bed reclaimed upstream of the Jobra barrage in Cuttack.As per NGT notification issued on Monday, a six-member special bench headed by chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel will hear the matter arising out of an application filed by city-based social activist Pradip Kumar Pattnaik.

On December 2 last year, the NGT had initially fixed January 27, 2022 as the date for hearing the matter after taking into account the final report of the joint committee to assess the impact of the river bed reclamation project.The NGT had directed the State government to file by then a reply to the joint committee’s report which recommended prohibition of construction of permanent structures on the river

bed. Later the matter was rescheduled for hearing on January 31.

Meanwhile, the State government has filed an affidavit seeking eight weeks time to file the reply on grounds of Covid-19 situation. In the petition, Superintending Engineer, Mahanadi Barrage Division, Cuttack, Padmalochan Behera said smooth coordination among different departments to arrive at a conclusion to file reply to the committee’s report was not possible due to the Covid situation.

“Though the matter has been analysed prima facie on the virtual platform, an in-depth technical analysis/study of the committee’s report is very much necessary before arriving at an appropriate conclusion. Such exercise requires more time in view of the present Covid situation”, the affidavit said.

The Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) had provided a concept note describing the construction activities proposed under the Mahanadi river front improvement project.

The committee in the final report had observed that the reclaimed river bed comes under flood plain zone. Therefore, construction of structures of permanent type may be prohibited and only non-permanent ones be allowed subject to strict adherence to the National Disaster Management Authorities guidelines, building codes, etc.

The committee recommended prohibition on construction of art galleries, museums, etc as proposed in the CDA’s concept note. “The construction or extension of the SCB Medical College and Hospital has neither been proposed in CDA’s note nor is it permissible as per NDMA guidelines”, the committee observed.

However, the panel expressed no reservations on construction of public infrastructure.