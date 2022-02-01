Odisha demands enhanced infra-funding in budget  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the State requiring massive investment in infrastructure for fast-paced recovery of the Covid-hit economy, the Odisha government has demanded an enhanced Central sector funding in railways, roads, telecom, power and other sectors in the Union Budget. In the pre-budget consultation meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari demanded provision of at least Rs 7,600 crore in the 2022-23 Union Budget for railway infrastructure in Odisha that includes ongoing projects, sanctioning of new lines and station modernisation.

He also requested development of new railway rake points at Kerjang and Parlakhemundi in Angul and Gajapati districts respectively for handling fertilisers. Stating that rail density in the State at 17 is much lower than the national average of 21 and that of the adjoining states, the Minister said there is an urgent need for expanding the network.

On the issue of financial inclusion in which the State is far behind, the Minister said that more than 70 per cent of the 6,798 gram panchayats do not have brick and mortar bank branches. He urged the Union Minister to issue instructions to all banks to open branches in unbanked gram panchayats. The commercial banks should also be instructed to provide adequate and timely credit in essential sectors for economic and social development.

Stating that Odisha has the highest 6,278 villages without access to mobile connectivity, Pujari said it is imperative that the Centre takes a lead in building a reliable eco-system for delivery of digital services up to gram panchayat level. He also requested the Centre to provide 1000 mobile towers for connectivity to the uncovered villages. Further, there is a need to upgrade 256 Left Wing Extremist phase 1 mobile towers to standard 4G towers for better coverage and data capability, he added.

The State has estimated requirement of Rs 25,000 crore for creation of disaster resilient infrastructure with selective underground cabling upto 30 km from the coast as natural disasters including cyclones severely damage power infrastructure. The Minister urged the Centre to extend necessary financial support for construction of disaster resilient power networks. He said that power distribution companies in the State should be included in Central government reforms as the ultimate benefit of the schemes goes to the electricity consumers through tariff setting mechanism.

In the past, distribution companies of Odisha were deprived of funding from schemes like Ujjwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY), Accelerated Power Development and Reform Programme (APDRP)/Restructured Accelerated Power Development and Reform Programme (R-APDRP). He also sought financial assistance from the Centre for development of PSP projects at Upper Indravati (600 MW), Balimela (510 MW) and Upper Kolab (320 MW).

Stating that the Centre imposes cess and surcharge on different items to finance their share of Centrally sponsored schemes (CSSs) while denying the same benefit to the states, Pujari said that these should be utilised for 100 per cent funding of schemes like National Health Mission, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission.

He sought the continuance of GST compensation to the states beyond July, 2020 for five more years as they have little space to enhance their tax revenue to fill the resource gap. The shortfall in own revenue of the states will be around Rs 65,000 crore and discontinuance of compensation will affect development work, he added.

Pujari also asked for increased allocation of Rs 5,000 crore from NABARD, release of Rs 8,088.78 crore subsidy for procurement of paddy and evacuation of parboiled rice from Odisha by Food Corporation of India.