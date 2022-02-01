Odisha seeks a raise in public, private spending 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has sought augmentation of both private and public investment to 35 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) with an incremental capital output ratio (ICOR) of 3.75 pc to usher in a growth of more than 9 pc of the country’s economy in real terms.In its wish list to the Centre for the 2022-23 budget, the State government has called for reduction in cess and surcharges which is now 17 pc of the gross tax revenue because of the shrinking size of the divisible pool.

The total devolution to the states have declined from 32.36 pc in 2020-21 to 30.02 pc in 2021-22.The Odisha government maintained that the 15th Finance Commission recommended the size of the divisible pool to 41 pc of the net tax revenue. These budgetary trends conflict with fiscal federalism as enshrined in the Constitution through successive finance commissions, it added.The memorandum submitted by the State government maintained that the shrinking size of the divisible pool is mainly on account of the cess and surcharges which are not a part of it.

The government suggested that there should be an increase in public spending in healthcare from 2.5 pc to 3 pc of the GDP envisaged in the National Health Policy and budgetary allocation for research and development in the bio-pharmaceutical sector.Besides, allocation in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act should be increased from 2.1 pc in 2021-22 to 2.5 pc in 2022-23, it said and added that provision for core schemes should be enhanced to 3.5 pc of the budget size.

The memorandum suggested that the inverted duty structure of GST should be eliminated with not more than three rates and demanded that petroleum products should remain out of its purview. It said that the GST on cement which is 28 pc without any input tax credit should be slashed as it is a triggering factor for high construction cost. The high tax should be slashed to reduce the cost of public works and provide relief to smaller construction works, it added.