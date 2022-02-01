State’s daily Covid positivity rate dips to 5.8%

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s active caseload on Monday plunged below 50,000-mark after a gap of 18 days as the State recorded 3,329 new cases against 9,191 recoveries in the last 24 hours.The daily test positivity rate (TPR) also fell significantly to 5.8 per cent from around 7.7 per cent on Sunday. The Health department tested around 56,708 samples in the last 24 hours. As per details shared by the State government, Odisha now has 47,210 active cases against 53,090 cases on Sunday.

Health officials said the high recovery rate and a gradual fall in the daily infection count is helping the State in bringing down the number of active cases, which is also easing the burden on hospitals. The officials said the new Covid cases reported during the last 24 hours are around 1,514 less than the previous day.

Hotspot Khurda, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, recorded 646 new cases against 1,023 cases the previous day. The infection count remained 293 in Cuttack and 237 in Sundargarh district. The daily case count also remained below 100 in 21 districts. The trend of high number of fatalities continuing since last few days, however, remains a major concern.

As per statistics, as many as 18 Covid related deaths were recorded in the State in the last 24 hours. Four deaths were reported from Capital Bhubaneswar while three fatalities each were reported from Ganjam and Jajpur. Two deaths were also reported from Jagatsinghpur. The State had recorded 19 deaths, highest in the last five months, on Sunday.

