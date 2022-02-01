Women self help groups are BJD’s aces in Kendrapara

Ashis Senapati By

Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: This panchayat election, the women self help groups (WSHGs) might just decide how the tide turns. The WSHGs which enjoy a significant presence across the rural landscape have emerged the most crucial vote bank in the three-tier polls in Kendrapara district.

At many places, its office-bearers are running for key positions but what is going to be decisive is the support base they enjoy at the ground level. The fact that 50 per cent seats are reserved for women in these elections has bolstered the importance of WSHGs and it is perceptible in villages across the district. With WSHG office-bearers running for the posts, the voting game becomes interesting.

“They are being tapped by political parties and candidates. After all, there is hardly any village which does not have an SHG each of which has up to 20 members,” said Narmada Jena, secretary of Maa Jaguleipada SHG of Iswarapur village under Rajnagar block in the district.

Aspirants supported by WSHGs have a fair chance of getting elected to panchayats despite use of money and liquor by powerful opponents. The mathematics is simple. A candidate for a ward member seat needs to secure around 250 to 300 votes to get elected. Just assume that there are 30 members in two SHGs in a single ward and three adult individuals in each SHG member’s family. This way the SHG members can command over half the votes required by the candidate, explains Kabita Mandal, secretary of Maa Bimala SHG located in Kharinashi village of Mahakalapada block.

Besides, most candidates supported by SHGs themselves are members of the groups. In other cases, the SHGs are extending support to candidates with integrity and interest in public service and that plays a crucial role.

Forty four-year-old Minati Sundar Roy, president of Maa Tulasi SHG in Gahidua village, has thrown her hat in the ring for the post of sarpanch from Kora GP. “We empowered around 300 women by providing them income through golden grass craft and other livelihood options. Many SHG members are canvassing in favour of me. Once I win, I will provide more help to the SHG members for their livelihoods,” said Minati.

It is no rocket science to know which party holds the aces when it comes to SHGs. With the Biju Janata Dal government throwing its weight behind SHG movement, giving these units financial support as well as stake in implementation of key schemes, the ruling party has clear advantage over its rivals.

“The ruling party, as the biggest fund provider of SHGs, wields strong influence and is likely to attract support from their widespread network. After all, the financial benefits that could accrue by way of additional loans and subsidies are large for which most of the SHG members will vote for BJD’’, said a confident Dhiren Sahoo, a senior BJD leader and former chairman of Kendrapara municipality.

It is easy to see why there are more like Minati in panchayat polls. Sampad Kumari Parida, who heads Maa Budhijagulei SHG, is contesting for the post of panchayat samiti member from Baro GP and she knows the turf.

“Our SHG has been training around 500 women and girls in tailoring and golden grass craft items in the village. We also organise anti-liquor movement. Two years back, we had ransacked an illegal liquor shop in the village. Large number of voters will elect me in the poll,” said Sampad. Needless to say, other political parties have also started wooing SHG members to get their votes in the rural poll.