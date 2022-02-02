‘Abduction bid’ on BJP’s Zilla Parishad candidate

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: BJP candidate for Korukonda Zilla Parishad (ZP) member post from zone-II Pradeep Kumar Madkami has alleged that masked miscreants tried to kidnap him on Monday. Madkami lodged a complaint with Orkel police alleging that three masked miscreants apprehended him when he was returning on his bike from Balimela fuel station.

This comes close on the heels of BJP alleging the ruling BJD’s hand in disappearance of its ZP candidate from Kalimela zone-II Rina Kabasi after she withdrew her nomination. In his complaint, Madkami said the unidentified miscreants covered his face with a cloth and forcibly put him inside a four-wheeler. He was taken to an unknown place near Chitrakonda where they threatened him not to campaign in the panchayat election before leaving the spot.

There is a threat to him and his family members, the ZP candidate stated in his complaint. Madkami also claimed that unidentified miscreants had threatened to kill him on January 21.Orkel IIC John Kujur said basing on the complaint, police have launched an investigation.Meanwhile, Malkangiri SP Nitesh Wadhwani said missing ZP candidate Kabasi has come back to her house at Tumbaguda village in Kalimela.