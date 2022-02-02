Cuttack: Locals foil robbery bid, two held

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Locals on Sunday foiled a robbery attempt at Gouri Shankar Park area of by overpowering two dacoits who were later handed over to Dargha Bazaar police.

The accused are Suresh Gajendra (36) of Gondupur within Balugaon police limits and Ajit Kar of Musatikiri within Balichandra police limits. A motorcycle, a country-made pistol and four rounds of live ammunition were seized from them. Briefing media persons, ACP Ajay Das said three miscreants attempted to rob one Abdul Fayazuddin of Kadam Rasul locality of his motorcycle at gun point. However, when Abdul raised an alarm, locals overpowered the miscreants and informed the police. While one of the accused managed to flee, police took the two others into custody.