Maoists call for poll boycott

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Maoist banners urging people to boycott the ensuing panchayat elections surfaced near Majhipali Chowk along the Biju Expressway in Bargarh’s Paikmal block on Tuesday. The two banners, supposedly put up by Bargarh-Balangir-Mahasamund (BBM) divisional committee of the banned CPI (Maoist), were seized by police after panic spread in Majhipali which comprises 22 gram panchayats.

In the banners written in Hindi, Maoists appealed to the locals to boycott the panchayat polls. Terming the election as fake and corrupt, the ultras urged locals to fight for real development of their villages. “Villagers should expose the false promises made by capitalistic leaders and question them,” the banners read.

While the banners sparked apprehensions among villagers, police launched an investigation to ascertain the veracity and genuineness of the propaganda posters. Sources said the Maoists may have put up the banners to make their presence felt in the area ahead of panchayat polls.

SDPO Bibhuti Bhusan Bhoi said there has not been any Maoist activity in Paikmal block for the last more than two years. “There is nothing to panic and everything is under control. Necessary arrangements will be made to ensure free and fair election,” Bhoi added.