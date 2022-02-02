STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Murder witness sets self ablaze at Ganjam police station, dies

Santosh was reportedly being threatened by the murder accused

​​SP Pinak Mishra with other officials at Golanthara police station | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A 29-year-old who allegedly set himself afire in front of Golanthara police station before perishing to burn injuries has left the region shocked and Berhampur police on its toes.The youth, Santosh Samantaray, allegedly was a witness in a murder case and receiving threats. Santosh, alias Kalia hailed from Randha village. He had also apprised police about the threat to him.

On Monday night, Santosh reached the police station and held discussion with the cops. Suddenly, he left the building only to dash inside engulfed in flames. Police claimed he set himself on fire near the entrance gate of the police station.

Seeing him in flames, horrified police personnel doused the fire and rushed him to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. As Santosh had sustained over 80 per cent burn injuries, he was shifted to SUM Hospital in Bhubaneswar where he succumbed.

A senior official of Golanthara police station said the 29-year-old had come to lodge a complaint about the threats he was getting. He was told to submit a written report naming the persons threatening him. However, he returned without filing any FIR.

Unconfirmed sources said, he was witness in a murder of an RTI activist but no official word was given by Berhampur police. On Tuesday, Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra along with ASP Aseem Panda and Sadar SDPO SS Mahapatra visited Golanthara police station for investigation. A scientific team also reached the spot and collected evidence.

The SP said footage of the CCTV camera installed on the police station premises is being scanned. A case has been registered and efforts are on to ascertain the reason behind Santosh taking the drastic step. Police are also trying to verify from where the victim got kerosene to set himself ablaze. Investigation is on from all angles and police would solve the mystery soon, Mishra added.

Notably, Golanthara police station is situated by the side of the busy NH-16 which always remains crowded. Last year, the police station had hit the headlines after a youth, picked up in a theft case, allegedly committed suicide on its premises.

