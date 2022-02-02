STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa HC issues SOP for disposal of seized contraband

The State government filed the petition through SP, STF, CID CB.

Published: 02nd February 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued a direction to dispose of applications under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act seeking permission for destruction of the seized contraband by all courts concerned within ten days from the date of filing.

A division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice AK Mohapatra on Monday further directed that all applications under NDPS Act pending before the magistrates in the different judgeships across Odisha should be disposed of within three months from February (in any event on or before May 1, 2022). 

The directions came while issuing an SOP in response to a petition seeking intervention against courts concerned not passing orders on applications filed by respective investigating officers (IOs) seeking permission for destruction of the seized contraband. Serious difficulties are being faced as the pending applications have resulted in increase in load of seized drugs, narcotics and psychotropic substances in the malkhana of courts and police stations and consequent shortage of storage facilities. The State government filed the petition through SP, STF, CID CB.

As per the SOP, “All pending applications shown in Annexure-3 to the petition shall be taken up forthwith by a First Class Magistrate specifically nominated in each of the respective districts by the District and Sessions Judge, who will deal with such applications exclusively on all working Saturdays of the month till the entire backlog is cleared. If the number of such pending cases is large in a particular district, the District and Sessions Judge concerned will nominate more than one magistrate for the purpose.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court NDPS contraband
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp