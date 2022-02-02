STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panchayat elections: Poll drums beat hard in Koraput’s rural haats

Party workers are organising meetings in haats, despite Election Commission’s directions of opting for online campaign during pandemic.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In a bid to woo voters and garner support for their candidates in the upcoming panchayat elections, political parties are now seen campaigning in weekly tribal haats in remote areas of Koraput.

There are 30 big haats in 14 blocks of the district and villagers of around 10 panchayats depend on these markets for their daily needs. With Covid-19 cases witnessing a dip overall and restrictions relaxed, these haats witness a footfall of more than 4,000 people daily. 

Party workers are organising meetings in haats, despite Election Commission’s directions of opting for online campaign during pandemic. “Haats are a convenient place to address large number of people which helps us save time and money in propagating our election agendas,” said Raju Madala, a Congress panchayat leader of Ambaguda and BN Mishra, district BJP general secretary. 

Besides, different sections of people including village heads frequent these markets, making campaigning more convenient for parties along with distributing pamphlets and putting up banners and posters, said Surya Narayan Rath, BJD’s main campaigner in Kotpad constituency. 

