STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Slapped with 27 cases, IAS officer Vinod Kumar dismissed from service on corruption charges

The 1989-batch IAS officer has been accused of sanctioning funds to the tune of Rs 33.34 crore illegally in the aftermath of the super cyclone and causing huge financial losses to the state exchequer

Published: 02nd February 2022 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

Image used for representation (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: IAS officer Vinod Kumar, one of the key accused in the rural housing scam after the 1999 super cyclone in Odisha, has been dismissed from service on charges of corruption.

He was dismissed after the Centre okayed a proposal from the state government in this regard.

The Odisha government had filed 27 vigilance cases against Kumar, of which he has been convicted in two.

Kumar is accused of sanctioning funds through unfair means when he was serving as the managing director of Odisha Rural Housing Development Corporation (ORHDC) after the super cyclone in 1999.

The 1989-batch IAS officer has been accused of sanctioning funds to the tune of Rs 33.34 crore illegally in the aftermath of the super cyclone and causing huge financial losses to the state exchequer.

He is also facing charges of granting loans to builders and contractors without obtaining adequate collateral security and proper scrutiny during his tenure at the corporation in 2000-01.

In 2018, the Special Vigilance Court of Odisha had convicted Kumar for financial irregularities in the ORHDC and sentenced him to 3-year imprisonment.

Officials said the state government has ‘zero tolerance' towards corruption. The government had recently given compulsory retirement to senior IFS officer Abhay Kanta Pathak on corruption charges, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IAS officer Corruption
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp