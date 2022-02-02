Slapped with 27 cases, IAS officer Vinod Kumar dismissed from service on corruption charges

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: IAS officer Vinod Kumar, one of the key accused in the rural housing scam after the 1999 super cyclone in Odisha, has been dismissed from service on charges of corruption.

He was dismissed after the Centre okayed a proposal from the state government in this regard.

The Odisha government had filed 27 vigilance cases against Kumar, of which he has been convicted in two.

Kumar is accused of sanctioning funds through unfair means when he was serving as the managing director of Odisha Rural Housing Development Corporation (ORHDC) after the super cyclone in 1999.

The 1989-batch IAS officer has been accused of sanctioning funds to the tune of Rs 33.34 crore illegally in the aftermath of the super cyclone and causing huge financial losses to the state exchequer.

He is also facing charges of granting loans to builders and contractors without obtaining adequate collateral security and proper scrutiny during his tenure at the corporation in 2000-01.

In 2018, the Special Vigilance Court of Odisha had convicted Kumar for financial irregularities in the ORHDC and sentenced him to 3-year imprisonment.

Officials said the state government has ‘zero tolerance' towards corruption. The government had recently given compulsory retirement to senior IFS officer Abhay Kanta Pathak on corruption charges, they said.