World Bank-aided climate resilient agri programme for Odisha moving at snail’s pace

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The World Bank aided Odisha Integrated Irrigation Project for Climate Resilient Agriculture (OIIPCRA) programme has not been able to meet its desired objective for the last three years. The expenditure profile of externally-aided projects of the Ministry of Finance for 2022-23 showed that the Centre had disbursed loan amounting to only Rs 1.93 crore to the State by end of March 31, 2021 against which an expenditure of Rs 1.47 crore was made. The disbursement was made under reimbursement mode as the project implementing agency incurred its expenditure from the budget provision of the State.

The budget statement of the State for 2021-22, however, said that a cumulative expenditure of Rs 16 crore has been made on the project covering 15 drought prone districts. The State government had signed a tri-partite agreement with the Centre and the World Bank for a $165 million (approximately Rs 1,090 crore) loan in October 2019 to support small farmers to strengthen the resilience of their production systems against adverse climatic conditions by improving access to climate resilient seed varieties and production technologies.

The project aims at diversifying more climate-resilient crops and improving access to better water management and irrigation services and also provide market support to farmers who are able to generate a marketable surplus. The project was implemented in rural areas vulnerable to droughts and largely dependent on rain-fed agriculture. A target was set to benefit around 1.25 lakh small farmer households from 15 districts of Odisha.

The other objective of the project was to rehabilitate 532 water tanks and stabilise irrigation to 91,435 hectare, promote productivity at farm level, support farmers to reduce the current emphasis on foodgrains (especially paddy and wheat), increase the share of high-value and more nutritious products like fruits and vegetables and provide marketing support to farmers who are able to generate a marketable surplus.

In the first year of the project, a Rs 100 crore provision was made but the total expenditure till end of 2019 was only Rs 47 crore. The State government made a budgetary provision of Rs 150 crore in 2020-21 but could utilise only Rs 16 crore by end of December, 2020. Though a provision of Rs 200 was made in 2021-22, details of expenditure on the project so far is not available. The $165 million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) has a six-year grace period till December 2025.