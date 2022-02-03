20 years later, Trilochanpur villagers have a reason to rejoice

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Villagers under Trilochanpur gram panchayat in tribal-dominated Kalahandi are gung ho about the forthcoming elections. Reason, they will get to exercise their franchise for the first time ever since the gram panchayat was created 20 years back in 2002.

Mostly inhabited by Dongria Kondhs, the panchayat consists of 27 villages and 11 wards with a population of around 1,056. Before coming under the umbrella of Trilochanpur, the villages were divided under Lanjigarh and Bijepur panchayats.

However, after the panchayat was formed, as per tradition, the ward members, samiti members and sarpanch were nominated by the village head unopposed. While Lakhe Majhi was nominated from 2002-2007, Jayant Majhi was sarpanch from 2007-2012, Chimuli Majhi from 2012 to 2017 and Chandra Majhi from 2017 onwards.

In a digression, 11 ward members will be nominated now as per tradition but voting will take place to elect sarpanch, samiti and zilla parishad members for the ensuing panchayat polls. While the sarpanch post is reserved for ST women, samiti member seat is kept for women and zilla parishad for SC men.

Keeping past incidents of Maoist violence in mind, adequate security arrangements have been made to keep the law and order situation in check. Earlier, two villagers of Trilochanpur, Ajit Pattnaik and Satyanarayan Pattnaik, were killed by Maoists in 2011 and 2015, respectively on suspicion of being police informers. Former sarpanch Jayant Majhi was also killed by the ultras in 2016. However, the red rebels have been lying low due to frequent combing operations in the area by the police.