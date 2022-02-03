8-year-old raped by minor 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor in Khetrajpur area of the city on Tuesday evening. Police have detained the 16-year-old accused. Sources said the accused boy was acquainted with the victim’s family. He reportedly took the girl to a deserted place and sexually assaulted her.

The matter came to light after the girl came back home and narrated the ordeal to her parents. Subsequently, her father lodged a complaint with Khetrajpur police in this regard. Basing on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and section 6 of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. The accused was caught the same night.

Khetrajpur IIC Mamata Naik said medical examination of the victim and the accused was conducted. The girl was sent back to her parents and the accused produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday. The JJB has ordered to shift him to the observation home in Rourkela.