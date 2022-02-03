BJP to start digital campaign from today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid restrictions on public meetings and political rallies, the BJP is all set to start its digital campaign for the panchayat polls from Thursday to reach out to voters.The party has planned virtual rallies where union ministers will highlight the welfare measures implemented by the Narendra Modi government for different sections of the society.

“We have already started the virtual campaign on various social media platforms. The State has been divided into several zones and party workers of the respective zones have been advised to take advantage of technology to reach out to maximum number of people during the pandemic,” said BJP State president Samir Mohanty. He said the party has requested union ministers of some key departments to address the virtual rallies which will be organised at zilla parishad zones. Apart from three Union Ministers from the State, Narendra Singh Tomar, Giriraj Singh and Smriti Irani have been requested to address the virtual rallies and they have given their consent for the same.

He said the Ministers will speak about the activities of their Ministries and the assistance given to the State. The virtual rallies will provide an opportunity to the voters to hear from the Union Ministers about the financial assistance given to the State and the results achieved so far.

Mohanty said the BJD government has created a false narrative against the Centre on farmers’ issues, rural housing scheme under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, food and fertiliser subsidy and price hike of essential commodities. Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bishweswar Tudu along with Central BJP leaders will also campaign for the party through digital media.Senior BJD leader Amar Satpathy said the virtual rallies by BJP will have no impact as the people have already decided to vote for BJD.