Chilika in pink of health as Irrawaddy dolphins colonise new parts

BHUBANESWAR: A stable population of Irrawaddy dolphins, vibrant habitat for migratory birds, increasing sea grass coverage and a host of other indicators point that Chilika, Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon, is in the pink of health.

The 5th Flora and Fauna survey carried out by the Chilika Development Authority (CDA) on February 1 has revealed that population of Irrawaddy dolphins could be in the range of 155 to 165. Last year, the enumeration had put the number at 161. The report released on Wednesday stated that 156 Irrawaddy dolphins were directly sighted during the enumeration. Good sightings of the species have been observed in the Rambha bay area along with the outer channel of the lake.

One of the flagship species inhabiting the Chilika lake, the Irrawaddy dolphin is protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972, CITES (Appendix-l), and IUCN Red List. Over the years, the lake has become a safe home for the dolphins whose distribution range at present has remained limited to Asia - from Chilika to Indonesia.

“The dolphins are colonising new areas of the lagoon which gives hope for revival of the population of this endangered mammal,” said CDA Chief Executive Susanta Nanda. Movement of the species to new areas of the lake has been facilitated by removing of illegal prawn gheries for which CDA and district administrations have been carrying out enforcement measures regularly as per Orissa High Court directions. The annual survey was conducted by CDA using the ‘transact method’. Around 28 teams, equipped with binoculars, GPS, range finders and data recording sheets, carried out the survey from 6 am to 12 pm on February 1.

The survey also found five species of seagrass - Halodule uninervis, Halodule pinifolia, Halophila ovalis, Halophila ovata, and Halophila beccarii - over 172 sq km area of the lake, recording an increase of around 3 sq km compared to last year. The development authority described the expansion as a sign of positivity since these ecosystems have been witnessing a declining trend throughout the world. The Chilika now has 33 per cent of India’s seagrass area which acts as a carbon sink.

For the first time, a group of Eurasian Otters were seen near the Nalabana island in the southern sector of the lagoon. The otters were also captured in the camera traps during the fishing cat enumeration. The survey also found that the number of migratory birds visiting the lagoon this winter matches with the earlier annual enumeration. The report stated that around 10.5 lakh birds of 105 species were found during the survey which compares favourably with the waterbird census conducted by the Chilika Wildlife Division earlier this year in which 10.36 lakh birds of 103 species had been spotted in the lake.

