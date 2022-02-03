Former ZP president who carries her fish while campaigning for sarpanch

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Though the way to voters’ heart is not through the stomach, sarpanch nominee for Patri panchayat Bhagavati Bhotra still carries a fish, her election symbol, while going door-to-door for canvassing, seeking support. Bhotra is the outgoing Zilla Parishad (ZP) president of Papadahandi block in Nabarangpur district.

Highlighting her election symbol, Bhotra, who has earned appreciation as a social worker, chose the novel way of campaigning to win over people and get elected. She feels winning the sarpanch post will help her serve public more efficiently. Her candidacy for the sarpanch post has also made villagers happy as they have seen her facilitate development works in remote pockets.

Official sources said, as ZP president, Bhagavati always stressed on development of road infrastructure. She reportedly ensured road connectivity to around 14-15 villages and power supply to eight villages in Papadahandi, Tentulikhunti and Kosagumuda blocks.

Vouching for the same, former Nabarangpur Collector Ajit Mishra said, “Bhagavati has always been a dedicated social worker. During her term, development of all-weather village roads has always been a routine subject in all ZP meetings.”

The 35-year-old candidate’s tryst with politics began when she married Lingaraj Bhotra, the then Papadahandi block chairman (from 2012-2017) 10 years back. Bhagavati said, “I was always committed towards social service and politics seemed to be the appropriate platform to do something for my own people.”

In 2017, Bhagavati was elected as the ZP member from Papadahandi zone 3 seat and eventually elected the president. Her tenure will end in March this year. Asked about her decision, Bhagavati said, “I am not really interested for the post but the avenues it will offer to serve my people.” Comprising 21 villages, Patri panchayat has 6,633 voters and four candidates running for the sarpanch post.