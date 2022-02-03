STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Former ZP president who carries her fish while campaigning for sarpanch

Highlighting her election symbol, Bhotra, who has earned appreciation as a social worker, chose the novel way of campaigning to win over people and get elected.

Published: 03rd February 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Though the way to voters’ heart is not through the stomach, sarpanch nominee for Patri panchayat Bhagavati Bhotra still carries a fish, her election symbol, while going door-to-door for canvassing, seeking support. Bhotra is the outgoing Zilla Parishad (ZP) president of Papadahandi block in Nabarangpur district.

Bhagavati campaigning with fish to
highlight her election symbol | Express

Highlighting her election symbol, Bhotra, who has earned appreciation as a social worker, chose the novel way of campaigning to win over people and get elected.  She feels winning the sarpanch post will help her serve public more efficiently. Her candidacy for the sarpanch post has also made villagers happy as they have seen her facilitate development works in remote pockets. 

Official sources said, as ZP president, Bhagavati always stressed on development of road infrastructure. She reportedly ensured road connectivity to around 14-15 villages and power supply to eight villages in Papadahandi, Tentulikhunti and Kosagumuda blocks. 

Vouching for the same, former Nabarangpur Collector Ajit Mishra said, “Bhagavati has always been a dedicated social worker. During her term, development of all-weather village roads has always been a routine subject in all ZP meetings.”

The 35-year-old candidate’s tryst with politics began when she married Lingaraj Bhotra, the then Papadahandi block chairman (from 2012-2017) 10 years back. Bhagavati said, “I was always committed towards social service and politics seemed to be the appropriate platform to do something for my own people.” 

In 2017, Bhagavati was elected as the ZP member from Papadahandi zone 3 seat and eventually elected the president. Her tenure will end in March this year. Asked about her decision, Bhagavati said, “I am not really interested for the post but the avenues it will offer to serve my people.” Comprising 21 villages, Patri panchayat has 6,633 voters and four candidates running for the sarpanch post. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagavati Bhotra Fish Election symbol
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp