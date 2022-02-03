Nuapada ACSO found having assets worth Rs 6.73 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Additional Civil Supplies Officer (ACSO) of Nuapada Ratnakar Sethy was found in possession of assets worth Rs 6.73 crore during raids conducted by the Vigilance department on his property and office.

Acting on allegations of the ACSO having amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, officers of Vigilance department’s Cuttack division conducted simultaneous raids on a double-storey house and a three-storey kalyan mandap named Natraj Palace owned by him at Bali Sahi in Cuttack. This apart, a single-storey building at Chauliaganj, a rented house and his office chamber at CSO office at Nuapada were also searched.

Vigilance officers also searched Sethy’s farmhouse, spread over 3 acre at Oranda in Cuttack district. During the searches, insurance and bank deposits to the tune of Rs 1.17 crore and Rs 89.24 lakh respectively were traced in the name of Sethy and his family members. Besides, the ACSO was found in possession of 500 gram gold jewellery and 2.5 kg silver ornaments amounting to Rs 20.94 lakh, household articles worth Rs 16.54 lakh, three plots in Chauliaganj and one in Bali Sahi.“The valuation of Sethy’s buildings is being done out by our technical team. Initial investigation suggests the market value of his four-storey house in Cuttack’s Chauliaganj is around Rs 2.12 crore.