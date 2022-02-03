Odia diaspora seeks registration of migrant workers at embassies

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central government must immediately make registration of employment contract of migrant workers with the embassies concerned mandatory to ensure their hassle-free repatriation when needed, said founding director of Global Odia Diaspora in Bahrain Arun Kumar Praharaj.

He raised the issue after three out of five migrant workers from Jajpur district held captive in a hotel at Taif in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were rescued and sent back to Odisha. The workers were stranded on foreign soil for over two-and-a-half months. He said the company with which the workers were engaged had literally enslaved them by making them work 18 hours a day without proper food and wages as per contract.

Praharaj, who managed to rescue the three workers after following up the matter with the Indian Ambassador in Saudi Arabia, officials in the External Affairs Ministries of India and Saudi Arabia and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is still fighting for the rescue of the remaining two workers who are held in a temporary shelter in Jeddah after false police cases were filed against them. The employer took away the workers’ passports and ID cards and filed false police cases against them to ensure they never return to India and continue to work as slaves. “These things wouldn’t have happened if their employment contract had been registered with the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia,” Praharaj said.

If the details of the migrant workers and their employer are registered with embassies, it will be easy for the embassy concerned as well as the government of the respective country to rescue and facilitate smooth repatriation of the stranded workers. “The move will act as a deterrent for the unscrupulous organisations and give legal right to the embassy to pursue the cases on behalf of the migrant workers on foreign soil,” he said.