Reopening of schools: HC asks Odisha governmentt to decide 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the Odisha government to take within two months “a lawful decision” on the issue of reopening of schools in the state. The schools have been kept close in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. A single judge bench of Justice Biswanath Rath issued the direction while disposing of a writ petition filed by Ranjita Mohapatra, a resident of Amankud area in Khurda district.

The petition filed by way of a PIL had sought direction to the State government to reopen the schools as early as possible while adhering to Covid-19 norms. When the petition came up for hearing on Monday, advocate Ashis Kumar Mohapatra appearing on behalf of Ranjita pointed out that a representation was pending before the Secretary of the School and Mass Education department.

Disposing of the petition, Justice Rath said, “Considering the submissions made by the parties and as a representation at the instance of the petitioner on the self-same issue is still pending, this court in disposal of the writ petition directs the State government to look into the grievance of the petitioner and take a lawful decision in the matter taking into account the grounds stated in this writ petition so also the documents appended thereto”.

Justice Rath further specified that the the entire exercise shall be completed within two months. In the petition, Ranjita had pointed out that the World Bank Education Director had opined that there is no justification now for keeping schools closed in view of Covid-19. The learning poverty in India is expected to increase from 55 per cent to 70 per cent due to learning loss suffered by school children.

