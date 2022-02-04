STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

37 km coastline in Odisha vulnerable: Study

Additionally, NCCR, an attached office of MoES, is monitoring the  shoreline changes along the Indian coast using satellite images. 

Published: 04th February 2022 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

coastline, Sea

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Urbanisation and growth of coastal cities have made a significant part of Odisha’s coastline potentially vulnerable to accelerated erosion hazard, as was revealed in the atlas of the Coastal Vulnerability Index (CVI) on Wednesday.

Replying to a question of Lok Sabha member from Kendrapara Anubhav Mohanty, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh said that according to the study, around 37-km stretch falls under very high coastal vulnerability which was 7.51 per cent of the total 484 km coastline of Odisha. 

“The  study of 28 years of satellite data by National Center for Coastal Research (NCCR) Chennai, between 1990 and 2018 indicates  that 33.6 per cent of Indian coast is eroding with varying rate of changes,” said Singh, adding that the ministry and its institutes are also providing technical solutions and advice to the State governments and union territories to deal with coastal erosion threats.

Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), an autonomous organisation of MoES, has published the atlas of CVI which maps the entire coastline of India at 1:100000 scale using data on sea level rise, coastal slope, shoreline change rate, coastal elevation, coastal geomorphology, tidal range, and significant wave height. Additionally, NCCR, an attached office of MoES, is monitoring the  shoreline changes along the Indian coast using satellite images. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coastline Odisha Hazard Coastal Vulnerability Index CVI
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp