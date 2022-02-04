738 sensitive polling booths in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Of the 4,868 booths set up for the upcoming panchayat polls in Cuttack, 738 are sensitive, said Cuttack SP (Rural) Jugal Kishore Kumar Banoth.Mahanga, Niali and Badamba blocks have the maximum number of sensitive booths. Over 80 sensitive booths have been identified in the three blocks. While 4,868 booths are within the jurisdiction of Cuttack Rural police, the rest 835 are under Commissionerate Police.

The SP said steps are being taken to conduct the elections in free, fair and transparent manner. For the purpose, as many as 49 mobile police teams have been constituted to check violations of poll rules and ensure adherence to standard operating procedure for Covid-19. This apart, a control room has been set up at the district police headquarters for the elections. Complaints received from people through the control room will be passed on to the squads. Adequate measures have also been taken to ensure security of the ballot boxes. CCTV cameras to record polling and web cameras for live streaming would be installed at the sensitive booths as per the decision of the Collector, said the SP.