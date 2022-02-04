STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Corruption slur on SPCB chief engineer

A case was registered against him and his wife. Sethy’s wife Bhagyalata is working as a supervisor in Integrated Child Development Scheme.

Published: 04th February 2022 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Raids

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance officers on Thursday raided the properties of State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) Chief Engineer Rabi Narayan Prusty over corruption allegations against him.Raids were carried out at Prusty’s flats at Patia, Phulnakhara and Puri, a shop at Khandagiri, his chamber in SPCB office here, house at native village in Ganjam and his relative’s house at Sriram Vihar in Nayapalli. Besides, Prusty was found in possession of three plots in Khurda and Bhubaneswar, bank deposits to the tune of `70 lakh and 355 gram gold ornaments. Searches are continuing.

Nuapada ACSO arrested

The additional civil supplies officer of Nuapada Ratnakar Sethy was arrested by Vigilance on the day for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets amounting to over `6.43 crore, which is 570 per cent of his known sources of income.

Vigilance officers had on Wednesday conducted simultaneous raids at properties of Sethy - a double-storey building and a three-storey kalyan mandap named Natraj Palace in Cuttack’s Bali Sahi, a four-storey building in Chauliaganj, farm house at Oranda, his rented accommodation and chamber in CSO office in Nuapada.A case was registered against him and his wife. Sethy’s wife Bhagyalata is working as a supervisor in Integrated Child Development Scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Corruption Raid SPCB Chief Engineer Rabi Narayan Prusty
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp