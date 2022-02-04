Corruption slur on SPCB chief engineer

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance officers on Thursday raided the properties of State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) Chief Engineer Rabi Narayan Prusty over corruption allegations against him.Raids were carried out at Prusty’s flats at Patia, Phulnakhara and Puri, a shop at Khandagiri, his chamber in SPCB office here, house at native village in Ganjam and his relative’s house at Sriram Vihar in Nayapalli. Besides, Prusty was found in possession of three plots in Khurda and Bhubaneswar, bank deposits to the tune of `70 lakh and 355 gram gold ornaments. Searches are continuing.

Nuapada ACSO arrested

The additional civil supplies officer of Nuapada Ratnakar Sethy was arrested by Vigilance on the day for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets amounting to over `6.43 crore, which is 570 per cent of his known sources of income.

Vigilance officers had on Wednesday conducted simultaneous raids at properties of Sethy - a double-storey building and a three-storey kalyan mandap named Natraj Palace in Cuttack’s Bali Sahi, a four-storey building in Chauliaganj, farm house at Oranda, his rented accommodation and chamber in CSO office in Nuapada.A case was registered against him and his wife. Sethy’s wife Bhagyalata is working as a supervisor in Integrated Child Development Scheme.