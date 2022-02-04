STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Data of OmiSure, genome sequencing to be matched 

Comparison will give clear picture on Omicron prevalence in State

Published: 04th February 2022

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The prevalence of Omicron variant dropped in the State from around 60 per cent (pc) to 33.31 pc in a fortnight prompting the Odisha government to go for comparison of genome sequencing data with OmiSure test reports.Of the 31,666 swab samples tested with OmiSure kits recently, the results of 1,729 were positive and 576 among them were found to be infected with the Omicron variant.

Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said the preliminary surveillance through the new RT-PCR kit indicated the prevalence of Omicron variant to be around 33 pc in the State.Though the data is not conclusive as several districts are yet to submit the test reports, the samples of Covid positive cases not detected with Omicron variant will be sequenced for better clarity, he said.

Stating that the efficacy of OmiSure kits is yet to be ascertained, the Public Health Director said a comparison with the genome sequencing data will give a clear picture on the prevalence of the super mutant variant.

The share of Omicron had surpassed the Delta sub-lineages, which were dominant until January 10. The new variant was found in around 60 pc of the 249 community samples collected between January 9 and 16 and sequenced at the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), here.

In a few clusters in Sambalpur and Bhubaneswar, the Omicron share was 76 pc of the 42 samples sequenced on January 15. “The genome sequencing data of ILS is not absolute as the sample size is too small. Delta variant is very much present in the State and this is why people are succumbing to the disease,” Dr Mishra said.

Odisha is among three states in the country where both Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2 are prevalent.The OmiSure kits have been provided to all corporations and districts with medical colleges for RT-PCR tests. Odisha was the first State to procure the kit developed by Tata Medical and Diagnostics Ltd in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, the new cases, which had dropped to around 3,000 a couple of days back, witnessed a marginal rise as the State reported 3,629 infections, including 515 of the 0-18 years age group in the last 24 hours.Eighteen more patients succumbed to the disease taking the toll to 8,666. The active cases dropped to 27,819 after recovery of 7,487 patients.

