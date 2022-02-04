STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lookout notice against private firm MD over Rs 100 crore fraud

However, the accused did not repay the amount after availing the loan from Annapurna Finance.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bureau of Immigration has issued a lookout circular against the managing director (MD) of Sambandh Finserve Pvt Ltd Deepak Kindo after receiving a request from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch. 

In 2020, Deepak had approached Annapurna Finance Pvt Ltd for a loan of Rs 5 crore on the pretext of lending the money to SHGs and joint liability groups. However, the accused did not repay the amount after availing the loan from Annapurna Finance.

The EOW officers established that Sambandh Finserve, represented by its MD Deepak, had fraudulently raised more than Rs 100 crore between 2015 and 2020 from different investors/lenders like DCB Bank, Small Industries Development Bank of India, Singapore-based BOPA Microfinance and Dia Vikas Capital Pvt Ltd, among others.

Instead of onward lending of the borrowed amount, Deepak diverted the money to Sambandh Finserve’s sister organisations including Diya Dairy Agro Processor Pvt Ltd.The agency’s officers have also requested that if anyone has any information on Deepak, he/she can share it with them. If any individual shares the information, his/her identity will not be revealed and they will be suitably rewarded by the EOW. Sources said Hyderabad’s Central Crime Station had apprehended Deepak last year on similar charges and he is absconding ever since after securing bail.Last month, EOW had arrested Deepak’s wife and Diya Dairy’s MD Amrita Kindo in connection with the same case.

