STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Newborn rescued from DHH toilet

In a shocking incident, medical staff of the district headquarters hospital rescued a new born baby girl from the toilet of the outpatient department (OPD) on Thursday. 

Published: 04th February 2022 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Baby, Infant

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

PURI:  In a shocking incident, medical staff of the district headquarters hospital rescued a new born baby girl from the toilet of the outpatient department (OPD) on Thursday. The baby was rushed to the special new born care unit (SNCU) for treatment. 

A patient at the OPD, who was there at the time of the incident, said a pregnant lady came at around 9am. She reportedly went to the toilet and left after sometime. He however could not notice anything wrong at that time. 

According to the SNCU in-charge Dr Suryamani Mishra, the baby was prematurely delivered in the seventh month as it appears from the physical condition and weight. “Preliminary examination suggests the baby is critical.

The baby is in the SNCU now and may be shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, if needed,” he said. Director of Childline, Puri Debasis Rath said they will ensure the best possible medical care to the baby. 

The doctor on duty has informed the chief district medical officer in-charge Dr Pranab Prakash Das and Kumbharpara police about the incident. Police said a case has been registered and CCTV footage of the day will be scanned to ascertain the identity of the woman.

Stolen winter wear recovered, 2 held 
Rourkela: Lahunipada police arrested two persons and recovered stolen winter wear worth `4 lakh from their possession. The duo was produced in Bonai sub-divisional court on Thursday. Police said on January 21, three thieves escaped with a pick-up van laden with winter clothing which was parked outside the residence of businessman Mukesh Sha at Lahunipada. During investigation, police nabbed two thieves from Hathibari in Nuagaon block while their accomplice managed to escape.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Newborn Rescue OPD SNCU
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp