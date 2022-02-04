Newborn rescued from DHH toilet

By Express News Service

PURI: In a shocking incident, medical staff of the district headquarters hospital rescued a new born baby girl from the toilet of the outpatient department (OPD) on Thursday. The baby was rushed to the special new born care unit (SNCU) for treatment.

A patient at the OPD, who was there at the time of the incident, said a pregnant lady came at around 9am. She reportedly went to the toilet and left after sometime. He however could not notice anything wrong at that time.

According to the SNCU in-charge Dr Suryamani Mishra, the baby was prematurely delivered in the seventh month as it appears from the physical condition and weight. “Preliminary examination suggests the baby is critical.

The baby is in the SNCU now and may be shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, if needed,” he said. Director of Childline, Puri Debasis Rath said they will ensure the best possible medical care to the baby.

The doctor on duty has informed the chief district medical officer in-charge Dr Pranab Prakash Das and Kumbharpara police about the incident. Police said a case has been registered and CCTV footage of the day will be scanned to ascertain the identity of the woman.

Stolen winter wear recovered, 2 held

Rourkela: Lahunipada police arrested two persons and recovered stolen winter wear worth `4 lakh from their possession. The duo was produced in Bonai sub-divisional court on Thursday. Police said on January 21, three thieves escaped with a pick-up van laden with winter clothing which was parked outside the residence of businessman Mukesh Sha at Lahunipada. During investigation, police nabbed two thieves from Hathibari in Nuagaon block while their accomplice managed to escape.