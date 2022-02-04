Pari-War takes centrestage as families witness poll rivalry

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: United by blood, divided by politics. This is the story of several families in Jagatsinghpur. Political rivals from same families are fighting for different posts in the three-tier panchayat polls. In Ayar panchayat of Raghunathpur block, Basant Kumar Swain and his wife Pravati have filed nominations for the sarpanch seat. Basant is contesting on ‘fish’ symbol while Pravati’s poll symbol is ‘open book’.

Basant said, “Though we are contestants, our competition is healthy. In the last panchayat elections, Pravati was elected sarpanch and hence, she has a good rapport with voters. No matter who wins, we will work for the development of our panchayat.”

Pravati said fish is lucky for the family as she had won the last polls on the symbol. “Since my husband is contesting on the symbol this time, I think chances are high that he will win. I will cooperate with him to carry out development works if he wins the seat,” she added.

Similarly, another couple is contesting for the sarpanch post in Gopiakuda panchayat of Kujang block. Bibhuranjan Dalai and his wife Tanuprava have filed nominations as Independent candidates.

In Radhang panchayat of Raghunathpur, a father-son duo is fighting the same seat. Pravakar Jena and his son Sarada Jena have filed nominations for the sarpanch post.

Another interesting fight is between Amita Roul and her daughter-in-law Rekharani Bose in Sadheisashan panchayat of Biridi block. Amita and Rekharani are contesting for the sarpanch post. Rekharani is backed by the BJD while Amita is the rebel candidate of the ruling party.

Amita said, “We may be members of the same family but are rivals in the poll arena. My husband is the outgoing sarpanch of the panchayat but the local MLA ignored me and gave ticket to my daughter-in-law. So I decided to contest for the sarpanch post.” Rekharani said she is confident of winning the seat.