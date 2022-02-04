Police slap murder bid charge on suicide victim  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur police has slapped an attempt to murder charge on 27-year-old Santosh Samantaray who set himself on fire in front of Golanthara police station on January 31 before perishing to burn injuries.

The case against Santosh was registered a couple of hours after he set himself ablaze. It was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by sub-inspector (SI) in Golanthara police station Gyan Ranjan Sahu. Senior police officers say it is a normal procedure.

Copy of the FIR | Express

According to the complaint, Santosh reached the police station at 6 pm on January 31 and apprised the IIC about unidentified persons threatening to kill him. He was asked to submit a written complaint in this regard. Santosh left and at around 9.15 pm, again entered the main hall of the the police station engulfed in flames.

“Despite being in flames, Santosh threatened to kill the policemen and hurled abuses at us. He also assaulted me following which I fell down and even sustained burn injuries from the fire which had engulfed Santosh. Scared, I along with other police personnel ran for our lives,” SI Sahu stated in his complaint.

Later, the IIC and other staff poured water on Santosh and doused the fire. He was rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital with 80 per cent burn injuries. In his FIR, the SI demanded stern action against the guilty (Santosh).

Basing on Sahu’s FIR, a case under sections 294, 323, 353, 506, 307 and 309 of the IPC was registered in Golanthara police station at 12.39 am on January 1. Surprisingly, senior police officials who had visited the police station on January 1 had stated that Santosh entered the premises in flames and the cops doused the fire at the entrance. But according to SI Sahu, Santosh managed to enter the main hall of the police station.

Contacted, Sadar SDPO Siba Sankar Mohapatra confirmed that a case was registered against Santosh basing on the SI’s complaint. However, he refused to answer why details of the case were kept under wraps till now.

Sources said Santosh had made a self-immolation bid in Golanthara police station two years back. However, he was saved in the nick of time by the then IIC Alok Jena.