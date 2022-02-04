STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police trace ‘abducted’ candidate 

Police traced the ‘kidnapped’ panchayat samiti member candidate at Bhapur near Dhenkanal town on Thursday.

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL:  Police traced the ‘kidnapped’ panchayat samiti member candidate at Bhapur near Dhenkanal town on Thursday. Subrat Behera, the BJD-backed candidate of Nuagaon panchayat in Hindol had reportedly gone missing on Tuesday.

DIG, north central range Sarthak Sarangi said police rescued the samiti member candidate from Bhapur Chowk and conducted his medical examination. Behera claimed that he was kidnapped by around eight persons. However, the abductors released him at Bhapur following which he rang up his parents and informed them about his whereabouts.

“The candidate is being interrogated in Kantabania police station to ascertain the veracity of his claims. Investigation is underway to establish whether it was a case of kidnapping or not. So far, police have made no arrests in this connection,” he added.

On Tuesday, Behera had gone to Nimabahali Chowk to print electioneering materials but didn’t return home till night. The next day, his father Tibu Behera lodged a complaint with Kantabania police alleging that his son was kidnapped by unidentified miscreants. Basing on the complaint, police swung into action and deployed dog squad and scientific team after the sandals and bike of Behera were recovered from near NH-55.

On being informed about the alleged kidnapping of the BJD supported candidate, Hindol MLA Simarani Naik went to Kantabania police station and held discussion with officials.

