State GST collection grows by 47% in January

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha continued to maintain the growth rate in SGST revenue amongst all major states as the State GST and gross GST collection grew by 47 per cent (pc) and 27.35 pc in January. The collection in SGST and gross GST was Rs 1,143.14 crore and Rs 3,995.4 crore last month as against Rs 777.71 cr and Rs 3,137.45 crore in January 2021 respectively. The progressive SGST collection till January this fiscal is Rs 10,239.39 crore as compared to Rs 6,556.47 crore collected till January 2021 with a growth rate of 56.17 pc. The corresponding collection till January 2020 was Rs 7,131.8 crore.

With a growth of 55.46 pc, the progressive gross GST collection till January is Rs 36,108.52 crore. The State had collected Rs 23,226.91 crore during the same period last financial year. The corresponding collection till January 2020 was Rs 24,254.21 crore.

The collection was Rs 965.92 crore in CGST, Rs 1,134.15 crore in IGST and Rs 752.19 crore in Cess last month. The total collection of VAT on petrol and liquor was Rs 853.43 crore in January this year as against Rs 835.23 crore in January last year with a growth rate of 2.18 pc. The collection was Rs 657.99 crore from petroleum products and Rs 195.43 crore from liquor, last month.

Tax officials attributed the growth of GST during the current financial year to better non-filer management and regular return scrutiny combined with enforcement activities which have resulted in compliance by taxpayers.