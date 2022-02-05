STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1 panchayat, 27 sarpanch candidates: Jhankarpali creates a record of sorts

Nominees include 3 women and 24 men, one among them a retired primary school teacher

Published: 05th February 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

27 candidates are vying for the sarpanch post in Jhankarpali, apparently the highest number from a single panchayat across the State.  (File photo)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Jhankarpali gram panchayat in Sambalpur’s Rengali block has set a record of sorts. As many as 27 candidates are vying for the sarpanch post in Jhankarpali, apparently the highest number from a single panchayat across the State.  

The panchayat, located around 40 km from Sambalpur, has a population of 6,390. It comprises 11 wards and has 5,059 voters. In the last panchayat election in 2017, the sarpanch seat in Jhankarpali was reserved for SC women. However, the post has been unreserved this time. The 27 sarpanch candidates include three women and 24 men, one among them a retired primary school teacher.

For district election officer Dilip Kumar Bal, such large number of candidates for the sarpanch post from a single panchayat is unusual. “I cannot say if it is the highest in the State, but it is definitely a record in the district. We are making arrangements for smooth conduct of election in Jhankarpali. We have requested for special ballot paper which is required in such cases. Besides, we are looking for polling booth with larger space to accommodate agents of all the 27 candidates. If required, we will also deploy extra polling officer at the booth,” Bal informed.

Constituted in 1967, the gram panchayat has its share of problems. Shortage of drinking water and absence of all-weather roads are two of the long-pending problems of villagers. The condition of the road from Tangarpali to panchayat headquarters has worsened to a large extent. Due to the pathetic road condition, ambulances fail to reach the villages on time during medical emergencies. 

Education is another issue as the only high school in the panchayat is facing shortage of classrooms. This apart, women of Jhankarpali have long been demanding to shift a country liquor manufacturing unit from Gumloi village in the panchayat.

While every candidate has managed to woo a certain section of voters so far with assurances of solving the long-standing problems of the panchayat, it remains to be seen who among the lot manages to win the sarpanch post amid the stiff competition.

