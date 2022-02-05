AIIMS to resume OPD services from February 7

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AIIMS Bhubaneswar will resume walk-in OPD services from February 7. The services were temporarily suspended from January 17 following considerable rise in Covid-19 cases among the healthcare workers and patients. All departments have been advised to adhere to Covid guidelines and reserve four to five beds in each ward for admission of Covid suspects. The OPD schedule will be the same as before.

The IPD admissions and OTs will function as pre-Covid times. However, the routine check-up of patients will continue through the AIIMS Bhubaneswar Swasthya App and telemedicine facility. Medical Superintendent Prof SN Mohanty said the decision to resume OPD services has been taken after assessing the decline in new Covid cases and increasing demand to open up the services. The Covid labour room will continue to run for one more week, he said.