Candidates struggle with network issues, so do voters 

Similar is the plight of D Archana, contender for samiti member post in K Sitapur panchayat of Gajapati who is seen climbing hills in remote areas bordering Andhra Pradesh to get signal.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With few days left for the three-tier panchayat elections, campaigning in the digital mode is proving tough for contenders as most of the rural areas in Ganjam do not have mobile network coverage. Though the State Election Commission guidelines specified digital electioneering to avoid rallies, public meetings and door-to-door visits keeping the pandemic in mind, the candidates are facing an uphill task in reaching out to the villagers in the hilly areas and remote pockets of Gajapati, Rayagada and Kandhamal due to limited connectivity.

“Most of the times there is no signal in phones so it is difficult to reach out to these people if we continue our campaigning through social media. Hence, we are forced to reach voters through door-to-door campaigning,” said Kanhu Charan Patra, samiti member candidate of Lanjia panchayat in Ganjam’s Kukudakhandi block. 

Similar is the plight of D Archana, contender for samiti member post in K Sitapur panchayat of Gajapati who is seen climbing hills in remote areas bordering Andhra Pradesh to get signal. “With limited supporters, most candidates have to travel five to 10 km daily crossing hilly terrains to  get network on their phones. How can we stick only to online poll campaigning in such circumstances?” added Archana. 
Most candidates are now reportedly engaging their supporters in door-to-door campaigning in the night to avoid getting caught by poll observers.

The problem is not limited to candidates only. Voters too are unable to access campaign materials like photos, slogans and poll mandates posted by candidates on social media like Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook due to network issues.  

