‘Covid deaths in Odisha much more than official toll’

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: More people have succumbed to Covid-19 in Odisha than the official death toll announced by the State government. The submission of the State before the Supreme Court on Friday on Covid ex gratia disbursement says it all. Even as 8,689 Covid deaths have been declared in the State till February 4, the government admitted to have disbursed ex gratia to the kin of 10,621 persons and still assessing 3,017 more applications of which 1,538 claims have been approved for payment.

After the apex court directed states to pay the ex gratia of Rs 50,000 to the kin of people who died of Covid-19 following the recommendation of National Disaster Management Authority, Odisha government had initiated the process to identify the victims. While the family members of the deceased persons were advised to apply for aid in a prescribed format, collectors had constituted district-level committees to take a final call on cases in which medical certificate of cause of death was not available or the next of kin of the deceased was not satisfied with the cause of death given in the certificate.

ALSO READ: Why COVID-19 death audit is a must in Kerala

As per the statistics available on the Covid-19 ex gratia assistance payment system (CAPS), as many as 13,638 applications have been received from 30 districts. While 12,338 claims have been approved, 327 were rejected.So far, the highest 1,131 claims from Khurda have been settled, followed by Cuttack (848), Sundargarh (778), Ganjam (727), Puri (582), Balasore (525), Jagatsinghpur (485), Angul (458), Bargarh (433), Mayurbhanj (426), Jajpur (346), Kalahandi (333), Sambalpur (331), Nayagarh (317) and Jharsuguda (301).

However, the comparison between the district-wise death toll announced by the State and the ex gratia payment provides a stark contrast. While the number of applications in some districts is less than the deaths recorded, it is significantly more in others.As many as 1,655 Covid deaths have been declared in Khurda, 881 in Cuttack, 611 in Sundargarh, 497 in Ganjam, 472 in Puri, 409 in Angul, 342 in Bargarh, 332 in Jagatsinghpur, 308 in Balasore, 296 in Mayurbhanj, 261 in Kendrapara, 254 in Dhenkanal, 241 in Sambalpur, 215 in Nayagarh and 213 in Kalahandi.

ALSO READ: Rising sale of Covid home test kits worries officials

Districts like Keonjhar, Nuapada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal and Malkangiri have paid 272, 182, 142, 140, 101 and 76 claims against the announced death toll of 179, 87, 82, 87, 86 and 47 respectively. The Supreme Court has asked the states to settle all claims before the next hearing on March 7 and submit the list to the Legal Services Authority. A Health department official said as the SC has asked to ensure no claim is rejected on technical grounds, the pending applications are being screened properly and ex gratia will be paid before the deadline.