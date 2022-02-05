Cyber cons collected info on bank account holders from Mumbai: Crime Branch

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Crime Branch on Friday said that the three Jharkhand natives held from the Capital City last month for allegedly committing cyber crimes across the country were procuring the details of bank account holders from an individual in Mumbai. A team of Crime Branch is likely to leave for Maharashtra soon as the cyber criminal operating from Mumbai has been identified by the investigators. He was reportedly selling data like bank names where victims had accounts, their mobile phone numbers, among other information.

Following their arrest from a house in Rasulgarh a week back, the agency had taken the three accused - Pradhum Kumar Mandal (20), Krishna Kumar Mandal (19), both natives of Giridih district, and Chetlal Mandal (28) of Dhanbad district on four-day remand. The gang’s mastermind operates from Jharkhand. “So far, we have confirmation that 54 cases of cyber crimes have been registered against them by six states and one union territory,” said a senior Crime Branch officer. Further probe is continuing.Out of the total cases against the gang’s members confirmed till now, Telangana has registered a maximum number of 45 cases against them.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to have made telephonic calls to people in various parts of the country by impersonating bank officials. They used to call the victims on the pretext of updating their KYC and collect their personal details. The accused then transferred the victims’ money into their accounts. They used pre-activated SIM cards to commit the crimes and purchased gift vouchers from the fraudulently obtained money. They were staying on rent in Rasulgarh since December 28 last year.