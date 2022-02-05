Embankment delay may affect BJD’s show in river island

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The prolonged delay in completion of stone-packed embankment may put a dent in BJD’s poll performance in Luna-Karandia river island. Facing an imminent threat of erosion, angry villagers have decided to snub the ruling party in the upcoming panchayat elections. Around 40,000 voters of five gram panchayats in the island will decide the fate of candidates for five sarpanch, as many samiti member and three Zilla Parishad (ZP) member posts of Derabishi, Marsaghai and Garadpur blocks in the coastal district.

Surrounded by Luna and Karandia rivers, inhabitants of the island are reportedly unhappy over the delay in stone-packing of the embankment. The delay has led to the rivers devouring agricultural land including houses.“Sandwiched between the two rivers, Bangalapur, Jalapoka, Aitipur, Baspur and Eandalo panchayats are vulnerable to flooding. We live an uncertain life due to frequent flooding. We had urged the authorities concerned including local MLA Sabitri Agrawalla to build the river embankment at the earliest and save us from the onslaught of the rivers. But none paid heed to our demand,” rued Mahadev Swain (45) of Jalapoka village.

ALSO READ: BJD MP Prasanna Acharya criticises Centre for not fulfilling its promise of doubling farmers' income

Construction of the stone-packed embankment is the major issue for voters in the ensuing election and villagers are not happy with BJD for turning a blind eye to the problem, Swain added.

Sources said Luna and Karandia are devouring land at an accelerated pace and if the embankment work is not completed soon, many villages on the island will be eaten up by the rivers soon. Several farmers have lost acres of agriculture land to Luna river in the last 10 years.

Basant Das of Luna-Karandia river island development committee, said due to non-construction of 15 km long embankment, villages are flooded every year. “In the last election, political leaders promised to stone-pack the river embankment. But after the polls, they forgot about the promise. In the upcoming election, we will teach BJD a lesson,” he said.BJP’s ZP member candidate from zone-24 Prajesh Nayak said river erosion and non-construction of the embankment are the main poll planks of his party. “BJP is fighting the ensuing election on these issues and voters are with the candidates of our party,” he claimed.

However, BJD’s ZP member candidate Pramod Rath said the State government has carried out many development works in the river island due to which voters will support the ruling party candidates in the polls.